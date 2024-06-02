Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 693.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,730 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. 12,755,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

