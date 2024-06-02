Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of FirstService worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in FirstService by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

FSV traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.12. 199,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $171.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.25.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

