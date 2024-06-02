Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,988 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $179,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,111,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,153,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 46,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,417,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $581.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

