Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Chemed worth $54,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $554.37. 106,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,167. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $591.06 and a 200 day moving average of $593.89.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.