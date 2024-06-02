e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,993 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $23,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE ELF traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.91. 1,432,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at $26,119,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.