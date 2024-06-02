Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Short Interest Update

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DUOL traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.40. 869,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.15. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.32 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.33.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,921 shares of company stock valued at $25,490,118. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

