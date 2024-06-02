Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.09

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.09 and traded as low as C$12.02. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.27, with a volume of 889,158 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

