dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
DOTDF stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.
About dotdigital Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.