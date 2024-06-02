dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

DOTDF stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

