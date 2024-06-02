Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

