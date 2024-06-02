Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 277.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 54.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,940,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $762.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $764.36 and a 200-day moving average of $805.81.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.