Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $4,473,000. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $101,800,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

