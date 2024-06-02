Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 4,498 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 36,893.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Newmont by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 697,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

NYSE NEM opened at $41.94 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

