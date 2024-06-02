Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $398,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

