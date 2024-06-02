Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GMUN stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92.

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of intermediate-term, investment grade US municipal bonds that target education, healthcare, clean water, and other community-related initiatives.

