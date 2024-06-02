Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Pentair Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE PNR opened at $81.38 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

