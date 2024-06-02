Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 3,155 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $3,608,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

