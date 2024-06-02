Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Snowflake by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $136.18 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.59 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

