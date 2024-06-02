Dollar General’s (DG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.48.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $136.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $204.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

