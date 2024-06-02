DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 50.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

