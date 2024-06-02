DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLO opened at $9.15 on Friday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

