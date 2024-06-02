DLD Asset Management LP Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DLD Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 0.5% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,899 shares of company stock worth $14,937,179. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.36. The company had a trading volume of 299,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $500.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.43 and its 200-day moving average is $431.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.