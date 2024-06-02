DLD Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 641,758 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 409.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 701,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,221. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

