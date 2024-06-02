Divi 1-Day Volume Hits $228,875.24 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market cap of $7.49 million and $228,875.24 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00052267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000983 BTC.

About Divi

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,895,879,918 coins and its circulating supply is 3,895,877,262 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,895,401,897.0609927. The last known price of Divi is 0.00194133 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $241,250.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.