Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 6,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of APPS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 5,045,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,499. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on APPS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $2,177,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 57.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.