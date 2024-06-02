DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $265.00 at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

