DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.