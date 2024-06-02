dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.28 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001450 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $5,110.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00121756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,518,739 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98742499 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,316.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.