Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FWONA

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.