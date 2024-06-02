Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $20.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.