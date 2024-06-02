Desjardins Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$29.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.40.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.27. CAE has a one year low of C$23.74 and a one year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

