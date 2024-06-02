Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during midday trading on Friday. Denka has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

