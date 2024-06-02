Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Denka Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during midday trading on Friday. Denka has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.
Denka Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Denka
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.