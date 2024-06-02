Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

About Delta Apparel

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.