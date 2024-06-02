Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DAL traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,780,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,482. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

