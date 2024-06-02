Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Echelon Wealth Partners

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03.
