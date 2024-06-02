DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.43. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 19,757 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

DarioHealth Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 282.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,334,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

