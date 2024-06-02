D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 72.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,655. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

