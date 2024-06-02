Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $1.28 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

