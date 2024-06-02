CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $13,723.64 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

