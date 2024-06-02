CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in May

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,306,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 3,940,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,060.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

CYAGF stock remained flat at $6.54 during midday trading on Friday. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 1.58%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

