Critical Comparison: Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) & Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $526.82 million 1.96 $113.36 million $3.34 8.73 Eagle Bancorp Montana $81.43 million 1.30 $10.06 million $1.12 11.83

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 20.17% 12.78% 1.45% Eagle Bancorp Montana 7.39% 5.29% 0.42%

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; interactive teller machines; insurance premium financing; check deposit and alert notification; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and leasing; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

