Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $232.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $191.11 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

