Crestline Management LP Takes $4.22 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.