Crestline Management LP Sells 39,791 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Crestline Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,791 shares during the period. PPL accounts for approximately 1.3% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,401,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PPL by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 327,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 5,646,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

