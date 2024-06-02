Crestline Management LP Reduces Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Crestline Management LP lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 771,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEGA. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

