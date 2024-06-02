Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 466,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,773,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,190,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,034. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. KeyCorp's quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

