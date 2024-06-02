Crestline Management LP Invests $8.32 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.23% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 599,211 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PNM Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 736,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 388,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 505,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

