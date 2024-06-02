Crestline Management LP Invests $7.63 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 16,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 222,560 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.52. 2,638,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,461. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

