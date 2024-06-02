Crestline Management LP Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crestline Management LP reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $135,075,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW traded up $13.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

