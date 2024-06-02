Crestline Management LP Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 1.0% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

