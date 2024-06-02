Crestline Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 776,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,094 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up approximately 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.92. 18,857,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

